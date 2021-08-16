Tesla broke ground on its US$2 billion Shanghai factory in January 2019 and started assembling Model 3s there at the end of that year. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric vehicles: Tesla ships Shanghai-made Model Y overseas for first time, delivering more than 8,000 units to Europe
- The American carmaker’s Gigafactory 3 shipped 8,210 Model Y sports-utility vehicles to Europe in July, the company said on Monday
- Tesla launched the Model Y, its second production model, in China on January 1 this year, drawing massive orders from mainland Chinese drivers
Tesla broke ground on its US$2 billion Shanghai factory in January 2019 and started assembling Model 3s there at the end of that year. Photo: Bloomberg