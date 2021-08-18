The plot of land at the junction of Lau Yip Street and Chung Yip Road in Yuen Long, which has been won by CK Asset Holdings. Photo: May Tse
CK Asset beats 15 rivals with US$91.8 million bid for Yuen Long plot
- The land at the junction of Lau Yip Street and Chung Yip Road can yield a gross floor area of 78,575 sq ft, Lands Department says
- Hong Kong tycoon Victor Li Tzar-kuoi’s company plans to build low-rise villas
Topic | Hong Kong property
The plot of land at the junction of Lau Yip Street and Chung Yip Road in Yuen Long, which has been won by CK Asset Holdings. Photo: May Tse