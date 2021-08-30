China’s tech-sector crackdown intensified soon after Didi Global completed its US$4.3 billion stock offering in New York in late June, triggering a sell-off. Photo: Bloomberg China’s tech-sector crackdown intensified soon after Didi Global completed its US$4.3 billion stock offering in New York in late June, triggering a sell-off. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s tech-sector crackdown intensified soon after Didi Global completed its US$4.3 billion stock offering in New York in late June, triggering a sell-off. Photo: Bloomberg
Cathie Wood’s Ark ETFs, BlackRock are nibbling in Tencent, Alibaba, JD.com and other Chinese tech stocks in boost for market bulls

  • Cathie Wood’s smaller Ark ETF vehicles are picking up and adjusting stakes in Chinese tech stocks to keep out of harm’s way
  • BlackRock’s US$1.58 billion China Fund appears to have put more of its assets into some tech leaders since the July sell-off

Topic |   US-listed Chinese stocks
Cheryl Heng  and Bobo Chan

Updated: 11:42am, 30 Aug, 2021

