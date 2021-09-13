The XPeng Inc. P7 Wing Limited Edition electric vehicle being charged at an XPeng dealership in Shanghai, China, on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing once again urges consolidation in saturated electric car industry to avoid fragmentation and wasted resources
- The world’s largest automotive market has more than 500 NEV assemblers that develop and build vehicles to compete against internal combustion engine makers
- Sector has been gripped by an investment craze amid Beijing’s ambitions of achieving its carbon neutrality goal by 2060
Topic | Electric cars
The XPeng Inc. P7 Wing Limited Edition electric vehicle being charged at an XPeng dealership in Shanghai, China, on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg