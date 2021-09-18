Home buyers piled in to snap up Kwai Hung Group’s Mangrove flats in Hung Hom at the developer’s sales office at the Kerry Hotel on 18 September 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s homebuyers defy banks’ jitters in snapping up flats built by little-known developer in fourth straight sell-out weekend
- More than 8,000 people vied for 130 flats at Kwai Hung Group’s Mangrove project in Hung Hom, defying banks that pulled the plug on mortgage loans for the development
- Kerry Properties sold 69 of 135 flats at La Marina in Wong Chuk Hang even after raising the average price by 18 per cent
Topic | Weekend Property
