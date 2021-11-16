Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images/TNS Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Law
Business /  Money

JPMorgan sues Tesla for US$162 million over unpaid warrants after Elon Musk’s erratic tweets caught bank flat-footed

  • Tesla sold warrants to JPMorgan that would pay off if their ‘strike price’ were below Tesla’s share price upon the warrants’ expiration in June and July 2021
  • Tesla’s stock soared nearly 10-fold by the time the warrants expired, requiring Tesla to deliver shares of its stock or cash, JPMorgan said

Topic |   Law
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:24pm, 16 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images/TNS Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE