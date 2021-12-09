Hongkongers are among the most active investors in crypto - Visa study says. Photo: AFP
Hongkongers are among the world’s biggest investors in cryptocurrencies, Visa study says
- The study found that 18 per cent of Hongkongers are active investors in cryptocurrency, while 13 per cent are passive owners
- About two in three active investors were male, with the exception of Hong Kong, ‘where there is little difference in participation among genders’
