Hongkongers are among the world’s biggest investors in cryptocurrencies, Visa study says

  • The study found that 18 per cent of Hongkongers are active investors in cryptocurrency, while 13 per cent are passive owners
  • About two in three active investors were male, with the exception of Hong Kong, ‘where there is little difference in participation among genders’

Topic |   Bitcoin
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:30am, 9 Dec, 2021

