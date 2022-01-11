A man looks at residential property advertisements displayed in the window of an estate agency in North Point. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices will drop 5 per cent in 2022 as people, capital head for the exit, UBS says

  • UBS is the second investment bank to forecast a decrease in the world’s most expensive property market, after Morgan Stanley
  • An emigration wave and an exit of capital because of tightened mainland regulations will contribute to the drop, says the Swiss bank

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 7:36am, 11 Jan, 2022

