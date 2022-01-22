Buyers queueing for The Harmonie residential property project in Cheung Sha Wan at Henderson Land Development’s sales office at the Mira Place One in Tsim Sha Tsui on 22 January 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s home buyers snap up Henderson Land’s The Harmonie flats, defying city’s worst one-day explosion of new Covid-19 cases
- Henderson Land Development sold 126 flats, or 93 per cent of the 136 units on offer in the first batch of sales at The Harmonie project in Cheung Sha Wan as of 4pm
- The average price of The Harmonie was HK$21,379 (US$2,746) per square foot after discounts, 4 per cent cheaper than The Vertex, launched in December 2019
Topic | Weekend Property
