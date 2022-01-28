Global stocks take a beating this week after the Federal Reserve signals higher rates from March. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks suffer worst week since August as tech gauge hits record-low with imminent end of easy-money policies

  • Hang Seng Index has lost 5 per cent this week, the worst since the week ending August 20, amid risk aversion
  • Analysts are hopeful China’s policy-easing impetus will cushion the blow, countering the tightening bias in the US

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 10:50am, 28 Jan, 2022

