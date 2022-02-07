People stand next to the screen showing the stock exchange data in Shanghai in October 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alibaba dents Hong Kong market on stock overhang concerns while China economic data disappoints amid Omicron cases
- Tech and bank stocks lead losses among Hang Seng Index members while stocks in mainland China reopen with big gains after a five-day trading break
- Alibaba files in the US to register 1 billion American depositary shares, each representing eight ordinary shares
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
