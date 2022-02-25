Investors are seen behind screens displaying stock information at a mainland Chinese brokerage on February 24. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks log worst week since March 2020 on earnings woes, Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Stocks tumble in week as investors reduced bets amid escalating tensions after Putin orders Russian operations in Ukraine
- Alibaba Group trades near record low after a report card showing weak revenue growth and deeper than expected drop in earnings last quarter
