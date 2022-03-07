A representation of bitcoin is displayed in front of Russian flags in this picture illustration taken March 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin
Staying power of bitcoin as safe haven facing test in wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine

  • FTX said it is not easy to use cryptocurrency to evade sanctions, and the data seems to support that, with rouble-denominated crypto activity significantly down
  • While bitcoin for part of the week decoupled briefly from its usual act of mirroring stocks, some suggested that trend may not last

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:07am, 7 Mar, 2022

