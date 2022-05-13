The flags of China and Hong Kong fly near an electronic screen displaying the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks jump as authorities rule out lockdown in Beijing, Federal Reserve assurance on rate increases
- Tech giants including Alibaba and JD.com push Hang Seng Index higher
- Beijing officials deny the city will be subjected to a lockdown despite imposition of tighter curbs in some districts
