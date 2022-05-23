A man walks by a mural depicting an iconic financial market bull statue near the central business district in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
Earnings pitfall awaits Meituan, Alibaba stock buyers as China lockdown blunts spending
- Tencent and JD.com missed the market’s earnings consensus by a wide margin in their first-quarter performance
- Alibaba is expected to post a 273 per cent gain in earnings, after four consecutive quarters of contraction, while Meituan’s profit is seen falling 18 per cent
