A man stands in front of a screen showing the latest economy and stock exchange updates in Shanghai on June 23, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks fall as recession worries overtake optimism due to easing quarantine rules while EV makers, led by Nio, drop
- The Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng Tech Index both retreated, following US and regional peers on macroeconomic worries
- Electric-car maker Nio led a decline among automotive stocks following an accusation it ‘inflated’ revenue numbers
