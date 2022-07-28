Hong Kong stocks slipped after policymakers raised the city’s key interest rate to a three-year high in lockstep with an expected Federal Reserve hike. Banks and property developers led losses on concerns the move will weigh on the economy. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.6 per cent to 20,700.69 at local noon trading break, heading for a second day of decline. The Tech Index gained 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 per cent. China Merchants Bank slumped 2.4 per cent to HK$42.90, while insurer AIA Group lost 1.3 per cent to HK$79.55. Developers Longfor Group and Country Garden retreated by at least 2.5 per cent. Limiting losses, Xiaomi climbed 2.5 per cent to HK$13.02 and Haidilao gained 1.7 per cent to HK$15.94. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority lifted its base rate by 75 basis points to 2.75 per cent immediately on Thursday, tracking a similar hike in the US to douse inflation. The move was preceded by a surge in local interbank rates, which have risen by 10-fold since the start of the year. “Investors could start to see the end of the hiking cycle could prompt some optimism,” said Tai Hui, Asia Pacific chief market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. “We expect this would also be positive for Asian assets in general given the potential improvement in risk appetite in the short term.” Sell Hong Kong stocks when the likes of HSBC raise prime rates, historical data suggests The Hang Seng Index has weakened 5 per cent loss this July, set for the worst performance since November. Sentiment soured this month as China’s embattled troubled property sector was dealt another blow this month, with frustrated homebuyers refusing to repay mortgages. Still, higher borrowing costs may crimp demand for credit and make home mortgages costlier, pressuring the local economy already on the brink of another recession. Hong Kong’s gross domestic product could shrink by as much as 1.6 per cent last quarter, analysts said, after contracting 4 per cent in the preceding three months. HSBC, Standard Chartered and other commercial banks in the city may have to raise their prime rates as soon as in September, according to Tommy Ong at T.O. Associates, while Invesco predicted that could happen in the fourth quarter. In Shanghai, Innovita Biological Technology soared 31 per cent to 34.01 yuan on its first day of trading. Major Asian markets rose, with Japanese stocks adding 0.2 per cent while South Korean and Australian equities rose 0.5 to 0.9 per cent.