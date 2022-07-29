Hong Kong stocks fell to the lowest level in two months as Chinese tech leaders from Alibaba Group Holding to Meituan paced losses amid renewed regulatory concerns. China offered a relatively limited new stimulus, while pledging to stick to its zer0-Covid strategy. The Hang Seng Index slumped 2.2 per cent to 20,166.78 at 11.35am local time, its weakest since May 26. That brought losses this month to 7.7 per cent and 10 per cent from the recent peak in June, pushing the market into a technical correction. The Tech Index slipped 4.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7 per cent. Alibaba tumbled 5.8 per cent to HK$93.45 while Meituan weakened 5.3 per cent to HK$178. Tencent Holdings lost 3.1 per cent to HK$310.80 and NetEase declined 3.4 per cent to HK$145.90. Other notable losers included Techtronic Industries and Budweiser, each sliding more than 4 per cent. Alibaba suffered following the departure of Ant Group executives from the Alibaba partnership, and amid ongoing restructuring of the fintech giant’s corporate structure. Meituan and others were separately summoned by regulators in Hangzhou over practices in food-delivery platforms. “The peak [for regulations] has passed, but it doesn’t mean that we’re totally out of the woods,” Ramiz Chelat, portfolio manager at Zurich-based Vontobel Asset Management, said in an interview. China’s top leadership vows to give ‘green light’ to a batch of tech deals Risk sentiment was further dented as data showed a weak US economy, shrinking for the second straight quarter and fuelling recession fears, a day after the Federal Reserve raised its fed funds target by 75 basis point to a range of 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent. Elsewhere, China’s top leaders reiterated their zero-Covid stance at the 25-member Politburo meeting of the Communist Party, according to Xinhua news agency on Thursday, suggesting limited new stimulus ahead despite faltering growth momentum. “The Politburo emphasised multiple targets of epidemic control, growth stability and development security at the meeting yesterday as it suggested flexibility on the GDP growth target for 2022,” said Ye Bingnan, analyst at CMBI International. “This indicates that new policy stimulus may be limited [in the second half]. Meanwhile, the head of China’s biggest chip investment fund Ding Wenwu was taken away for investigation and has been out of contact, local media Caixin reported on Thursday. That follows a corruption probe into Xiao Yaqing, who oversaw China’s technology and manufacturing sectors. In Shenzhen, Empyrean Technology Co Ltd surged 120 per cent to 72.08 yuan on its trading debut. In Shanghai, Changshu Tongrun Auto Accessory soared 44 per cent to 44.01 while Hangzhou SDIC Microelectronics slipped 7 per cent to 58.49 yuan. Major Asian markets rose on Friday. Japanese shares gained 0.5 per cent, while South Korean and Australian stocks added 0.4 to 0.9 per cent.