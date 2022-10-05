Stanley Ho playing a slot machine at the opening of his new casino in downtown Lisbon in April 2006. Photo: AFP
Gambling tycoon Stanley Ho’s family risks losing Portugal casino licences to rival bidder
- The Casino Lisboa, in Portugal’s capital, and Casino do Estoril, located in nearby Cascais, are operated by Estoril Sol, whose main shareholder is the Ho family
- The tender for a new 15-year deal on both casinos attracted two bids: one from a subsidiary of Estoril Sol, and another from an undisclosed suitor
Stanley Ho playing a slot machine at the opening of his new casino in downtown Lisbon in April 2006. Photo: AFP