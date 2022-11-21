A photo showing FTX’s token FTT plunging by 79 per cent on November 8, 2022. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Cryptocurrency markets sag as funds drained from FTX switch out of ether and other tokens
- Bitcoin traded at about US$16,000 as of 11:45am, a far cry from its November 2021 record high of almost US$69,000 while ether hovered around US$1,120
- Meme token Dogecoin – an arbiter of the most speculative animus in an already racy digital playground – is down 11 per cent
