Trader Peter Tuchman (centre) and others work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, June 13, 2022. Photo: AP
US-listed Chinese stocks
JPMorgan’s strategist Kolanovic calls the world’s Fed-defying stock rally a ‘bear-market trap’

  • The first three months likely marked an “inflection point in the market,” with an air pocket during the second and third quarters, Kolanovic wrote in a note to clients
  • Most of Kolanovic’s 2022 calls did not work out, causing him to reverse his optimism into warnings of an economic downturn

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:14pm, 7 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
