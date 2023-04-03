Cities such as Hong Kong, London, New York and Paris have charm, Chan says. Photo: Jonathan Wong
exclusive | Hong Kong’s ‘moneymaking genes’ help it trump charmless Frankfurt, LA and Singapore, says tycoon Ronnie Chan

  • Hong Kong’s strategic location, its role in the Greater Bay Area, its government and its ‘moneymaking genes’ make it a natural choice for families and family offices looking to establish a presence in Asia-Pacific, Chan says
  • Investments that have flocked to Singapore can return to Hong Kong, tycoon tells the Post

Peggy SitoPearl Liu
Peggy Sito and Pearl Liu

Updated: 10:26am, 3 Apr, 2023

