Cities such as Hong Kong, London, New York and Paris have charm, Chan says. Photo: Jonathan Wong
exclusive | Hong Kong’s ‘moneymaking genes’ help it trump charmless Frankfurt, LA and Singapore, says tycoon Ronnie Chan
- Hong Kong’s strategic location, its role in the Greater Bay Area, its government and its ‘moneymaking genes’ make it a natural choice for families and family offices looking to establish a presence in Asia-Pacific, Chan says
- Investments that have flocked to Singapore can return to Hong Kong, tycoon tells the Post
Cities such as Hong Kong, London, New York and Paris have charm, Chan says. Photo: Jonathan Wong