The pension kitty of Hong Kong’s workforce swelled in the first quarter thanks to improving market conditions globally. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund rides market rally for best quarter in 4 years, with each member earning HK$9,100
- The 413 MPF investment funds earned a total of HK$42.7 billion (US$5.4 billion) in the first three months, or HK$9,100, for each member
- If China continues to maintain growth and the geopolitical situation does not worsen, the MPF performance will continue to improve, an analyst says
The pension kitty of Hong Kong’s workforce swelled in the first quarter thanks to improving market conditions globally. Photo: May Tse