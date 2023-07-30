The US Federal Reserve’s campaign of raising interest rates, which has a significant influence on Hong Kong’s borrowing costs via the currency peg, may be nearing its end but that may not brighten the outlook for the city’s property market as mortgage rates remain elevated and rental yields muted. Property markets were dealt another setback last week after commercial banks raised their prime rates for the second time this year, following the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) decision to raise the city’s cost of money to the highest level since December 2007. De facto central bank HKMA raised the city’s base rate for the 11th time in 17 months in lockstep with the Federal Reserve , as the US central bank resumed its fight against inflation after a breather six weeks ago . Hong Kong’s monetary policy follows the United States as the city’s currency is pegged to the US dollar. Hong Kong’s commercial banks including Bank of China (Hong Kong), HSBC and Hang Seng Bank raised the lending rate for their best customers by 12.5 basis points to 5.875 per cent starting Friday after the 25 basis points increase in the base rate to 5.75 per cent. They also raised saving deposit rates. “The persistently high mortgage rate could continue to weaken residential investment demand in Hong Kong, particularly for small apartments,” Patrick Wong, property analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence told the Post. “This might prompt major developers to cut prices to sell their inventories. Developers could suffer weaker demand for mass residential units, our regression analysis of price index and rental yield data suggests, as the US 10-year Treasury yield is much higher than rental yield.” A major factor driving investment demand is rental yield which is expected to remain below mortgage rates for the rest of the year, analysts say and without property investors’ active involvement, Hong Kong will see home prices fall further. Hong Kong property market recovery will be a hard slog The US central bank is not yet done raising rates and as mortgage costs rise in tandem, investors will seek more lucrative options such as fixed deposits, according to Joseph Tsang, chairman of JLL Hong Kong office. “If you are considering investing, you may face a decision between purchasing a flat for rental income or putting your money in a bank account for interest income. When rental income from a flat is lower than the interest income earned from the same amount of money in a bank account, which option will you choose?” said Tsang. Following the latest round of rate raise, major lenders in Hong Kong offer three-month HK dollar time deposits at more than 4 per cent per annum. But the net annual return yield of a property investment is less than 2 per cent, according to Tsang. Historically, property investors have constituted a significant portion of buyers in the market, especially the primary housing market, dwarfing the demand from owner-occupiers. Consequently, the market’s prospects of recovery are intricately tied to their participation, according to Tsang. “Property investors are estimated to account for more than 50 per cent of buyers for the new flats with each valued at HK$10 million or above. Without their active involvement, sales will become slow ,” said Tsang. Costs are soaring and this is particularly hurting those who buy to let. Investors who borrow to buy an asset are finding that yields are insufficient to cover management fees and other expenses and are therefore reducing leverage, said Thomas Chak, Co-Head of Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers Hong Kong. It is for this reason the population of property investors is shrinking, analysts say. The Inland Revenue Department data showed that in June, non-local buyers accounted for just 1.5 per cent of total primary and secondary market transactions. Research from investment bank Citigroup shows they accounted for 5.2 per cent of the deals on an average in the pre-Covid period. Another barometer of property investments – second home purchases by Hong Kong locals – also showed a downtrend. Transaction volume fell to 81 in June, against 168 in March, according to the Inland Revenue Department. The 81 deals represented 1.7 per cent of total volume, down from the average of 6.1 per cent in the pre-Covid years. The primary market has cooled as well. Two new project launches – La Montague in Wong Chuk Hang and High Park I in Yuen Long on July 15 received a lukewarm response as interest rates concern weighed on buyer sentiment. “The current high interest rate environment weighs on the residential market heavily. We should not just focus on how much more mortgage payment the flat owners need to pay, the negative impact is much bigger,” Tsang said. He said home prices will fall another 5 per cent in the second half with the US central bank indicating there was a little chance of an interest-rate cut this year. The market tone could change next year when interest rates become less onerous. This will attract more residential and non-residential property investors to reinvest in the real estate market, according to Martin Wong, Knight Frank’s Greater China head of research and consultancy. “Residential market and the developers are more sensitive to short-term rates,” said Jefferies analyst Sam Wong in a note. “Mortgage rates will likely remain elevated in 2H23, which could limit the upside in HK home prices and developers’ share prices. In the meantime, landlords could benefit from expectations of rate normalisation from 2024 onwards. Investment properties are long-duration assets and hence more sensitive to long-term rates.”