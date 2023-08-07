Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo: AP
Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo: AP
Digital currencies
Business /  Money

First aid kits, boots and batteries – how small but significant cryptocurrency funds are used in global conflicts

  • The Russia-Ukraine war has seen combatants solicit cryptocurrencies on the largest scale for any global conflict to date, Chainalysis says
  • Volunteers use social media to crowdfund the purchase of specific items needed and request funds in the form of cryptocurrencies

Forkast.News

Updated: 5:37pm, 7 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo: AP
Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE