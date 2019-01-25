Chinese and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, with both benchmarks bound for weekly gains, as investors keep an eye out on preliminary January economic data and high-stakes US-China trade talks due next week.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 per cent to 2,606.58 at the midday break, and the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.3 per cent to 27,483.98. Both indices were heading for their fourth straight weekly gains of at least 0.4 per cent this week.

While stocks in the mainland and the former British colony endured a dismal 2018, the two markets have made decent starts this year, amid prospects of more Chinese stimulus policies to check a decline in economic growth, a detente in the trade tension and foreign fund inflows.

Traders will keep a close watch on the readings of China’s January purchasing managers’ index due on Thursday, which will offer hints on the strength of the Asia’s biggest economy in 2019. China’s growth was the slowest since 2009 in the fourth quarter.

The China-US trade talks will also be in the spotlight again next week, as Vice-Premier Liu He flies to Washington to put the two sides back on to the negotiating table. Still, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the world’s two largest economies remain “miles and miles” away from reaching a trade deal.

The Shanghai Composite has risen 4.5 per cent so far in 2019 and the Hang Seng Index 6.1 per cent.

“The market is expecting counter-cycle policies from the government to support growth and the mood is a lot more optimistic about the coming trade talks,” said Chen Hao, a strategist at KGI Securities in Shanghai. “Before there’s any solid evidence that growth will weaken again, the rebound will probably carry on.”

Shares of China Kepei Education Group, which provides vocational training in southern China, rose on their trading debut on the Hong Kong exchange. The stock advanced as much as 3.2 per cent to an intraday high of HK$2.56, from an initial public offering price of HK$2.48. It stood at HK$2.51 at the break.

Banks led the gains on the two markets on Friday after the central bank said a day earlier that it would introduce a new facility to allow lenders to replenish capital by issuing perpetual bonds.

Ping An Bank added 3.5 per cent to 10.89 yuan in Shenzhen and Bank of Nanjing gained 2.5 per cent to 6.96 yuan.

In Hong Kong, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 2.4 per cent to HK$5.98 and China Construction Bank added 1.9 per cent to HK$6.83.

Citic Guoan Information Industry surged by the 10 per cent daily limit to 3.54 yuan in Shenzhen after saying profit probably rose by as much as 748 per cent from a year earlier in 2018 on investment gains from sales of a unit.