A man wearing a face mask walks past an electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index. Photo: AP
Money /  Investment Products

Financial confidence is improving among ‘rising affluent’ Hongkongers, according to Charles Schwab survey

  • The survey also indicates the highest level of financial well-being in three years according to a set of criteria
  • Respondents also reported increased investment amounts and a higher risk tolerance this year

Topic |   Wealth management
Dylan Butts
Updated: 6:30am, 15 Dec, 2021

