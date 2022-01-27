The fusty world of antiques is getting a youthful breath of fresh air, thanks to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Photo: Felix Wong
Antiques find new appeal with young, tech-savvy collectors as galleries mint NFTs linked to ancient artefacts
- Art galleries and dealers are using the blockchain to mint NFTs for ancient artefacts, ushering in a group of tech-savvy millennial clients
- Hong Kong-based Wui Po Kok Antique is selling 60 tokens linked to two legendary weapons from the Chinese Qing and Han dynasties
