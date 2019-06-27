Shoppers in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. PwC sees the city’s retail sales falling 5 per cent for the whole of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s retail sales will drop 5 per cent this year amid fall in numbers of mainland Chinese tourists, says PwC
- The accounting giant’s estimate of a 5 per cent fall in retail sales is a downgrade from its earlier forecast of a 3 per cent drop
- Government statistics showed first quarter retail sales fell 2 per cent from the same period last year
