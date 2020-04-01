Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange watch stock gyrations amid fears of a global recession. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia stocks mixed in start to new quarter on pandemic concerns, banks drag Hong Kong index on dividend cuts
- US becomes new hotspot in viral outbreak as death toll surpasses the tally in mainland China
- HSBC, Standard Chartered plunge on dividend cuts, dragging Hang Seng Index
