Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange watch stock gyrations amid fears of a global recession. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia stocks mixed in start to new quarter on pandemic concerns, banks drag Hong Kong index on dividend cuts

  • US becomes new hotspot in viral outbreak as death toll surpasses the tally in mainland China
  • HSBC, Standard Chartered plunge on dividend cuts, dragging Hang Seng Index
Deb Price , Gigi Choy and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:51am, 1 Apr, 2020

