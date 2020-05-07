People walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index on May 5, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong stocks fall on weak confidence, as US-China tension and coronavirus toll weigh on sentiment

  • HKEX falls 2.8 per cent as it reports a 13 per cent decline in net profit
  • China stocks slip as well, as trade friction between world’s biggest economies flare up again
Deb Price , Gigi Choy and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 5:57pm, 7 May, 2020

