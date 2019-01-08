Hong Kong and mainland stocks were little moved on Tuesday’s open as investors waited for more signs out of high-stakes trade talks between the US and China.

The Hang Seng Index opened down 0.05 per cent, or 13.74 points, to 25,821.96, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index edged up 0.10 per cent, or 10.52 points, to 10,134.37.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite dropped 0.11 per cent, or 2.79 points, to 2,530.30 and the CSI 300 lost 0.15 per cent, or 4.42 points, to 3,049.88.

Two days of talks between the US and China are under way in attempt to come to a mutual deal on the tumultuous trade war. Though the talk talks were set to be at a “vice-ministerial” level, a surprise appearance was made by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He – the top economic aide to President Xi Jinping, who has been in charge of trade discussions with Washington.

Chinese analysts said his attendance showed goodwill and Beijing’s commitment to reaching a deal.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC that “there’s a very good chance that we’ll get a reasonable settlement that China can live with, that we can live with and that addresses all the key issues.”

Ross said such a deal could include the Chinese buying more American soybeans and liquefied natural gas, and agreements on issues like intellectual-property rights. But the outcome still hangs.

While US stocks rallied overnight on Monday on the news, leaving all three main equities higher, momentum failed to reach Hong Kong and mainland China at open on Tuesday.

“Maybe [the meeting] gives a little sign that there is positive progress. However, I think it is a short term affect,” said Gordon Tsui, managing director of Hantec Pacific. “Basically the market does not have a good sentiment,” he said, predicting a narrow range of movement throughout the day for the Hang Seng.

“Not much is happening right now,” said Francis Lun, chief executive officer of Geo Securities. “The talks were already reflected in the market yesterday, so we are not expecting anything drastic to happen.”

Among companies, Geely Automobile Holdings, which owns Volvo Cars, continued to be hammered by a downgrade by Morgan Stanley.

By 09:50 on Tuesday, the stock had plummetted 7.8 per cent to HK$10.62, in a sector that contracted last year for the first time since at least 1990, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

On January 3, the investment bank lowered its target price for Geely from HK$15 to HK$8, and its rating from “equal-weight” to “underweight”. It said it would turn positive on Geely if it solves its high inventory and maintains a healthy growth in sales.

Geely is at its lowest level since May 5, 2017.