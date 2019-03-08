A construction site in Shenzhen, where banks have been lowering their mortgage rates. Photo: AFP
Shenzhen banks become first in China’s megacities to ease mortgage rates – others may follow suit, say analysts
- China Merchants Bank is offering rates as low as 5 per cent above the benchmark, compared with 10 per cent at most lenders
- Local authorities have been given more leeway by Beijing to control their own property markets
