Hong Kong pharma start-up joins with Singapore technology agency in venture fund
- Aptorum Group plans to invest alongside A*ccelerate Technologies in promising Singaporean health-care start-ups
- Partnership will involve joint investment of US$90 million over the next five years
Aptorum Group employs around 80 staff, mainly in Hong Kong. The company maintains a laboratory at Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok. Photo: Fung Chang