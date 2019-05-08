Bottles of Moutai baijiu at the Kweichow Moutai distillery in Renhuai in Guizhou province on Thursday, December 14, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
World’s most valuable distiller is under regulatory spotlight in China after a backlash against Moutai’s plan to streamline liquor sales wiped out US$21 billion
- Kweichow Moutai, China’s heavyweight blue chip, was urged by stock regulator to disclose more on possible related transactions
- Market cap shrank by US$21 billion in three trading days as investors dumped shares while analysts downgraded the stock
A bottling and packaging plant for Moutai, in Guizhou province. Photo: Zigor Aldama
Kweichow Moutai, the world’s most valuable liquor maker and Mao Zedong’s favourite tipple, has another milestone in its sights
- Kweichow Moutai may soon become the first Chinese listed companies with a share price above 1,000 yuan
- Analysts predicts the stock will rise further once the gateway is hit
