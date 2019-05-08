Channels

Bottles of Moutai baijiu at the Kweichow Moutai distillery in Renhuai in Guizhou province on Thursday, December 14, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Markets & Investing

World’s most valuable distiller is under regulatory spotlight in China after a backlash against Moutai’s plan to streamline liquor sales wiped out US$21 billion

  • Kweichow Moutai, China’s heavyweight blue chip, was urged by stock regulator to disclose more on possible related transactions
  • Market cap shrank by US$21 billion in three trading days as investors dumped shares while analysts downgraded the stock
Topic |   Kweichow Moutai
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 3:22pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 3:22pm, 8 May, 2019

A bottling and packaging plant for Moutai, in Guizhou province. Photo: Zigor Aldama
China Business

Kweichow Moutai, the world’s most valuable liquor maker and Mao Zedong’s favourite tipple, has another milestone in its sights

  • Kweichow Moutai may soon become the first Chinese listed companies with a share price above 1,000 yuan
  • Analysts predicts the stock will rise further once the gateway is hit
Topic |   Kweichow Moutai
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 6:15pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:15pm, 26 Apr, 2019

A bottling and packaging plant for Moutai, in Guizhou province. Photo: Zigor Aldama
