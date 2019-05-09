Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing (right) confers with his son Victor Li at CK Hutchison Holdings’ results announcement on March 16, 2018. Since the Li Ka-shing’s retirement, Victor Li has taken up his father’s mantle. Photo: AP
Deal maker Li Ka-shing and son Victor push CK Hutchison group of companies to the top of the league for advisory fees in Asia
- CK Hutchison and sister company CK Asset Holdings ranked as top advisory fee-paying companies with a tab of US$126.9 million since 2015
(From left) Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, Ronald Arculli, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, and Richard Li Tzar-kai, attend the opening of House 1881, in Tsim Sha Tsui, on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Victor Li and Richard Li, the sons of Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing, work together for first time on heritage project
- FWD, the insurance arm of Richard Li, acquired a lease for a part of the 1881 Heritage complex in Tsim Sha Tsui from CK Asset, which is chaired by his elder brother Victor Li
