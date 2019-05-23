In this May 14, 2019, a man walks past an electric board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: Associated Press
US-China tech battle hammers stocks from Shanghai to Hong Kong
- Surveillance companies reported to be under US blacklist consideration lead the declines
- Telecom stocks related to 5G also suffer sell-off after Huawei receives another blow from carriers, chip designer
Topic | China stock market
In this May 14, 2019, a man walks past an electric board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: Associated Press
China’s technological ambitions are considered to pose a direct threat to the US. Photo: Reuters
US widens its campaign against Chinese tech companies with eye on surveillance firms
- China’s hi-tech champions are being denied access to US components because of national security concerns
- US fears Chinese surveillance firms’ products can be used to aid espionage, according to media reports
Topic | US-China tech war
China’s technological ambitions are considered to pose a direct threat to the US. Photo: Reuters