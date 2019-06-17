Channels

Shanghai at night, in a photo taken on November 1, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China takes top spot for private equity property investment in Asia in Q1, while Hong Kong finds itself in dogfight with India

  • Hong Kong places third in Asia for PE property investment in Q1, outpaced by India
  • In mainland, office segment favoured; in Hong Kong, community malls prove popular
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 7:05am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:05am, 17 Jun, 2019

Land sales revenue in China is equivalent to more than half of local governments’ fiscal revenue. Photo: Martin Williams
Trade war effects leave China less room to tighten property curbs, say analysts

  • China’s real estate sector has been rife with rumours the government will further rein in the booming market, but some analysts say this is unlikely
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 5:00pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 14 Jun, 2019

