Shanghai at night, in a photo taken on November 1, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China takes top spot for private equity property investment in Asia in Q1, while Hong Kong finds itself in dogfight with India
- Hong Kong places third in Asia for PE property investment in Q1, outpaced by India
- In mainland, office segment favoured; in Hong Kong, community malls prove popular
Topic | Property investment
Land sales revenue in China is equivalent to more than half of local governments’ fiscal revenue. Photo: Martin Williams
Trade war effects leave China less room to tighten property curbs, say analysts
- China’s real estate sector has been rife with rumours the government will further rein in the booming market, but some analysts say this is unlikely
Topic | China property
