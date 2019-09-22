Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell gives a news conference as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 18. Photo: AFP
Markets & Investing

Investors should become ‘risk seeking’ as rates are cut globally, but diversification key to better returns, fund managers say

  • Have exposure to safe-haven assets amid uncertainties such as the US-China trade war, Credit Suisse says
  • Too early to exit bonds altogether, Natixis Investment Managers says
Topic |   Investing
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 2:30pm, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell gives a news conference as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 18. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A television screen at the New York Stock Exchange carries the news after the Federal Reserve made its interest rate announcement on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Divided Federal Reserve cuts interest rates

  • Central bank lowered rates by quarter point in move to reassure markets amid slowing growth
  • Officials did not clearly indicate if another cut is in store, despite Trump calling for rates to be slashed to zero or below
Topic |   US Federal Reserve
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 3:19am, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A television screen at the New York Stock Exchange carries the news after the Federal Reserve made its interest rate announcement on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.