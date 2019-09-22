US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell gives a news conference as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 18. Photo: AFP
Investors should become ‘risk seeking’ as rates are cut globally, but diversification key to better returns, fund managers say
- Have exposure to safe-haven assets amid uncertainties such as the US-China trade war, Credit Suisse says
- Too early to exit bonds altogether, Natixis Investment Managers says
Topic | Investing
A television screen at the New York Stock Exchange carries the news after the Federal Reserve made its interest rate announcement on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Divided Federal Reserve cuts interest rates
- Central bank lowered rates by quarter point in move to reassure markets amid slowing growth
- Officials did not clearly indicate if another cut is in store, despite Trump calling for rates to be slashed to zero or below
Topic | US Federal Reserve
