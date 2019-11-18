Channels

An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on November 11, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China, Hong Kong stocks gain most in two weeks as investors cheer mainland rate cut news

  • A surprise cut in the 7-day reverse repo and injection of 180 billion yuan liquidity into the financial system buoyed sentiment
  • Hong Kong investors shrugged off city unrest momentarily, as they refocused on supportive economic measures in China
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 5:27pm, 18 Nov, 2019

An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on November 11, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Stocks Blog: Tencent, AIA gain, while BeiGene drops on profit taking

  • Life Insurance giant AIA gets boost as Daiwa Capital lifts target price
  • China stocks rise on central bank's latest liquidity injection
Protesters and riot police battling Monday on the streets of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Protesters and police clash on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
