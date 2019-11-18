An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on November 11, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China, Hong Kong stocks gain most in two weeks as investors cheer mainland rate cut news
- A surprise cut in the 7-day reverse repo and injection of 180 billion yuan liquidity into the financial system buoyed sentiment
- Hong Kong investors shrugged off city unrest momentarily, as they refocused on supportive economic measures in China
