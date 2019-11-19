Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square building in Central. Retail investors expect Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark index to rise next year. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong investors pin hopes on US-China trade deal to boost Hang Seng Index next year, shrug off protest impact
- 42 per cent of investors surveyed by Bright Smart Securities expect the Hang Seng Index to rise 5 per cent next year, while only 6 per cent see it declining from the current level
- JPMorgan Asset Management too upgraded its outlook on global equities from “slightly underweight” to “slightly overweight” to reflect its positive view of the US economy
