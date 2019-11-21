A detail of a stock composite index visible on an electronic board at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, 02 August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
High-flying Hong Kong stock plunges 98 per cent after MSCI drops plan to add into indexes
- Chinese marble producer ArtGo Holdings had gained almost 3,800 per cent this year, the most among companies with at least US$1 billion capitalisation
- MSCI rejects stock two weeks after announcing intention after assessing ‘investability’ concerns
