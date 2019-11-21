Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A detail of a stock composite index visible on an electronic board at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, 02 August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Markets & Investing

High-flying Hong Kong stock plunges 98 per cent after MSCI drops plan to add into indexes

  • Chinese marble producer ArtGo Holdings had gained almost 3,800 per cent this year, the most among companies with at least US$1 billion capitalisation
  • MSCI rejects stock two weeks after announcing intention after assessing ‘investability’ concerns
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:04pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A detail of a stock composite index visible on an electronic board at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, 02 August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.