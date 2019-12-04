Pork-related stocks fell on Wednesday after China’s Ministry of Agriculture signalled that the worst of the African swine fever may be over and supply is rebounding. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks fall as political tensions escalate between US and China, and trade deal seems up in the air
- Gold-linked stocks soar after Donald Trump says he is in no rush for trade deal
- Beijing warns US against what it sees as interference in its handling of domestic affairs
The US Capitol building, where the UIGHUR Act came before the House of Representatives for a vote on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China protests as US House passes Uygur bill demanding sanctions over human rights abuses in Xinjiang camps
- Legislation urges US government to act to counter China’s crackdown on Muslims and other minority groups
- It would prohibit the export of certain US technologies that could be used in state-sponsored suppression
