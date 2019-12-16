Chinese investors look at an electronic board displaying stock prices on December 13, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stocks end higher on strong economic data, while Hang Seng Index drops on protest-hit properties

  • Stronger than expected industrial output and retail sales data cheer investors in China; tech stocks and selective brokerages gain
  • Hang Seng snaps three straight days of gains on profit taking
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 5:11pm, 16 Dec, 2019

HKEX’s current valuation may be too upbeat and not fully price in the risk of an earnings miss, says Sharnie Wong, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Photo: Reuters
With the global crown as world’s No. 1 fundraising hub in its sight, Hong Kong stock exchange is chasing transaction volume

  • HKEX faces headwinds including a fall in trade volumes amid Hong Kong’s political crisis, and more competition for listings from mainland Chinese exchanges
  • The exchange is on course to secure the No. 1 spot globally for fundraising for the seventh time in 11 years, but that doesn’t guarantee plain sailing, say analysts
SCMP

Zhang Shidong  

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 3:36pm, 16 Dec, 2019

