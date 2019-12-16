Chinese investors look at an electronic board displaying stock prices on December 13, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stocks end higher on strong economic data, while Hang Seng Index drops on protest-hit properties
- Stronger than expected industrial output and retail sales data cheer investors in China; tech stocks and selective brokerages gain
- Hang Seng snaps three straight days of gains on profit taking
HKEX’s current valuation may be too upbeat and not fully price in the risk of an earnings miss, says Sharnie Wong, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Photo: Reuters
With the global crown as world’s No. 1 fundraising hub in its sight, Hong Kong stock exchange is chasing transaction volume
- HKEX faces headwinds including a fall in trade volumes amid Hong Kong’s political crisis, and more competition for listings from mainland Chinese exchanges
- The exchange is on course to secure the No. 1 spot globally for fundraising for the seventh time in 11 years, but that doesn’t guarantee plain sailing, say analysts
