Investors and collectors gather at L&H Auction’s vintage tea exhibition and auction in November 2019. Photo: Handout
Money /  Markets & Investing

Vintage Chinese teas are beating stock, commodity indices as prices soar at Hong Kong auction

  • A stack of seven compressed cakes of Tong Xing Hao Puer tea from the 1920s went for HK$8.4 million (US$1.08 million) at autumn auction
  • Surge in prices has followed recent phenomenon in collectibles and memorabilia, from liquor to limited-edition sneakers
Topic |   Investing
Snow Xia

Snow Xia

Updated: 9:00am, 26 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Investors and collectors gather at L&H Auction’s vintage tea exhibition and auction in November 2019. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Snow Xia

Snow Xia

Snow Xia joined the South China Morning Post in 2019. Prior to this, she produced documentary videos for Boston Channel 5 (Hearst Television) in the United States. She graduated with a Master’s in journalism from Boston University and a Bachelor's in finance from Kean University.