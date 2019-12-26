Investors and collectors gather at L&H Auction’s vintage tea exhibition and auction in November 2019. Photo: Handout
Vintage Chinese teas are beating stock, commodity indices as prices soar at Hong Kong auction
- A stack of seven compressed cakes of Tong Xing Hao Puer tea from the 1920s went for HK$8.4 million (US$1.08 million) at autumn auction
- Surge in prices has followed recent phenomenon in collectibles and memorabilia, from liquor to limited-edition sneakers
