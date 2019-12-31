People celebrate at Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui before the countdown to welcome 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong again proves itself to be the comeback town, as Hang Seng Index ends roller-coaster year with 9 per cent gain
- December ends as second-best month of 2019, gaining 7 per cent
- Hong Kong keeps crown as the world’s largest initial public offering market
