Questionable quality has made traditional Chinese medicine hard to swallow overseas. Are the proposed national standards just what the doctor ordered?
- Beijing hopes to expand the appeal of ancient herbal remedies, at home and abroad, by setting unified standards that ensure a consistency of quality more in line with western pharmaceuticals
- Authorities selected 160 Chinese medicinal ingredients, including a Sars remedy, as the first batch subject to a new nationwide quality standard
