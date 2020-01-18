Beijing hopes to expand the appeal of ancient herbal remedies, at home and abroad.
Money /  Markets & Investing

Questionable quality has made traditional Chinese medicine hard to swallow overseas. Are the proposed national standards just what the doctor ordered?

  • Beijing hopes to expand the appeal of ancient herbal remedies, at home and abroad, by setting unified standards that ensure a consistency of quality more in line with western pharmaceuticals
  • Authorities selected 160 Chinese medicinal ingredients, including a Sars remedy, as the first batch subject to a new nationwide quality standard
Topic |   Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 3:45pm, 18 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Beijing hopes to expand the appeal of ancient herbal remedies, at home and abroad.
READ FULL ARTICLE
Eric Ng

Eric Ng

Eric joined the SCMP in 1998 after brief stints in a trading company and translation and editing roles at Dow Jones and Edinburgh Financial Publishing. He has close to 20 years of experience covering China's energy, mining and industrial materials sectors, and has recently added biotechnology to his coverage. Eric has a Masters of Business Administration degree.