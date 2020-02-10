In this photo released February 9, 2020, doctors scan a patient's lungs at Huoshenshan temporary hospital built for patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks slide in market sensitive to virus news; hotpot stocks battered while Ali Health, Ping An Good Doctor surge

  • Ping An Good Doctor shoots up 8 per cent, while Ali Health soars 13 per cent on expectations they will benefit from China’s unprecedented city lockdowns
  • China’s largest hotpot chain, Haidilao International, tumbles 4.8 per cent
Deb Price , Kathleen Magramo , Iris Ouyang

Updated: 6:32pm, 10 Feb, 2020

In this photo released February 9, 2020, doctors scan a patient's lungs at Huoshenshan temporary hospital built for patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua
