An official checks the temperatures of passengers at a bus terminal in the Lujiazui Financial District on the first day of work after the extended Lunar New Year in Shanghai on February 10, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong, China stocks advance on expectations Beijing will boost liquidity to lessen coronavirus hit to economy
- Shanghai Composite Index rises for sixth straight session
- Tencent jumps 2.1 per cent
