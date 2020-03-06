A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange on March 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Up? No, now it’s down. Hang Seng benchmark puts Hong Kong traders on wild roller-coaster ride on fast-moving news
- Monday Hang Seng was up. Then down Tuesday, Wednesday. A big gain on Thursday is being followed so far with a nail-biting drop in Friday early trading
- Hong Kong on track for biggest percentage fall in five weeks; is too volatile for mom and pop investors to try to make quick profits, says analyst Kenny Wen
Topic | China stock market
